Heads of UN, World Bank to visit Bangladesh for refugee issue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim are going to visit Bangladesh this weekend on a refugee issue, said a UN spokesperson on Thursday.
The visit aims to salute Bangladesh for hosting more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar and advocate for more aid, said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
Dujarric said Guterres and Kim will also visit the Cox's Bazar district in the southeast of Bangladesh to meet some of the refugees.
More than 670,000 Rohingya
refugees fled from Myanmar's northern Rakhine State since August 2017 after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army extremists launched attacks on police outposts in the state.
Dujarric said the visit also aims to lay groundwork for further dialogue with the government on medium-term planning for the refugee situation and to reiterate the UN and World Bank's support for finding comprehensive solutions to the situation of the Rohingya people and to advocate for more donor support.
The UN officials also plan to assess progress towards a safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees in line with international standards, he said.