China says it will closely monitor U.S. investment restriction policies

China opposes the act of tightening foreign investment rules under the pretense of national security, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he supports Congress to pass legislation to protect key technologies from acquisitions by foreign entities, signaling that Washington will not roll out additional executive actions to limit foreign investments for the moment.



Gao said global investors will "vote with their feet" on the changes of the U.S. investment climate.



For the past 40 years, China has been pushing for market economy growth, strengthening intellectual property rights protection, and advancing the rule of law, all of which have provided Chinese companies and foreign businesses in China with market access and favorable policy environment, Gao said.



China will continue to support and participate in economic globalization and welcomes global investors to share China's growth dividends, Gao said.

