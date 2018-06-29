Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2017 shows a grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Comprehensive progress has been made since the report delivered at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012 included ecological development as a major task in the country's overall plan and proposed building a "beautiful China" as a grand goal. (Xinhua/Gao Rongguang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2017 shows scenery of Hongni Village, Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province.

White cranes fly over the Melmeg Wetland in northeast China's Jilin Province, April 26, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2018 shows the Baiyangdian scenic area in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Vessels sail in Bingshubaojian gorge in Zigui County on the Three Gorges Reservoir Region in central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2018.

Photo taken on Oct. 13, 2017 shows the trees of populus euphratica trees in Ejin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A tramcar runs past begonia flowers in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 28, 2018.

A crested ibis feeds nestlings at Tianling Village of Yangxian County in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 2, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2017 shows the scenery of the Qiandao Lake in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Photo taken on July 11, 2013 shows workers transporting seedlings at the Saihanba forest in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County of Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province.