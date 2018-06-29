Tibet receives officially-organized Indian pilgrims

An Indian pilgrim prays for blessing on the bank of Mapam Yumco Lake, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims travel to Mount Kangrinboqe, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, with assistance of a yak transport team, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 25, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims pray for blessing on the bank of Mapam Yumco Lake, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims take a bath at Mapam Yumco Lake, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims make a pilgrimage to Mount Kangrinboqe, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims make a pilgrimage to Mount Kangrinboqe, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Indian pilgrims make a pilgrimage to Mount Kangrinboqe, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist site, in Ali Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2018. This year, the Nathu La Pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874-km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)