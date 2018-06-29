Pagodas in Henan: landmarks for sight-seeing and observers of Chinese history

Tourists visit the Pagoda of the Songyue Temple in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, June 26, 2018. The pagoda was built in the Northern Wei Dynasty (369-534). Pagodas built in ancient times in Henan act not only as landmarks for sight-seeing, but also as observers of the Chinese history. (Xinhua/Li An)

File photo taken on Sept. 6, 2014 shows carving on the "Iron" Pagoda in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. The pagoda was built in 1049 A.D. and get its name for its iron brown color. Pagodas built in ancient times in Henan act not only as landmarks for sight-seeing, but also as observers of the Chinese history. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tourist visits the Pagoda of Tianning Temple in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, April 25, 2017. The pagoda has a history of over 1,000 years. Pagodas built in ancient times in Henan act not only as landmarks for sight-seeing, but also as observers of the Chinese history. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on June 26, 2018 shows the Pagoda of the Fawang Temple in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province. The pagoda was built in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Pagodas built in ancient times in Henan act not only as landmarks for sight-seeing, but also as observers of the Chinese history. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit the Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 30, 2017. The Pagoda Forest of Shaolin Temple has been the largest of its kind so far in China with over 230 pagodas. Pagodas built in ancient times in Henan act not only as landmarks for sight-seeing, but also as observers of the Chinese history. (Xinhua/Li An)