Jiuzhai Valley to close following landslide

UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley will close temporarily after torrential rain caused a landslide in the resort.



The resort will close on July 1 and reopen at an unspecified time.



Advance tickets can be refunded.



The landslide struck on June 25 following a rainstorm and more heavy rain is expected. The local land resources department has issued an alert for high risk of geological disaster.



Jiuzhai Valley in the mountains of the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is well-known for its ethnic minority communities and stunning scenery.

