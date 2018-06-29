UN deputy chief praises China's poverty reduction achievements

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed on Thursday praised China's achievements in reducing poverty as "tremendous," saying the success provides "multiple lessons" for other developing countries.



Addressing the opening ceremony of an exhibition on China's poverty reduction themed "Better life. Dreams come true," Mohammed commended China for lifting around 800 million people above the international poverty line in a few decades.



"This success in reaching the millennium development goal target of reducing poverty rates by half has contributed to poverty reduction globally, and has provided multiple lessons for other developing countries in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," she said.



The UN deputy chief pledged that as a longtime partner in reducing poverty, the world body will continue to work with China towards further gains in this area, as well as to strengthen its support for other countries through strategic south-south cooperation initiatives.



Sun Zhijun, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed his wish at the ceremony that this exhibition would promote understanding of China's experience in reducing poverty.



Echoing this, Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said this exhibition is a good opportunity for the UN and its member states to learn more about China's efforts and experience in poverty alleviation and will help deepen the cooperation between China and the UN in this field.

