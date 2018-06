Vice president named honorary president of Red Cross China

Vice President Wang Qishan was named honorary president of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) in Beijing Friday.



The decision was announced at the fifth meeting of the 10th council for the RCSC in accordance with the Law of the Red Cross Society and the RCSC charter.



Chen Zhu, president of the RCSC and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attended the meeting and made a speech.