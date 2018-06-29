Chinese vice president meets Bangladeshi FM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Beijing on Friday, calling on the two countries to enhance cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Wang said China and Bangladesh are friendly neighbors and the two countries share similar development aspirations and have similarly aligned national dreams.
He said the strategic partnership of cooperation established by leaders of the two countries has provided new opportunities for enhancing mutual understanding, cementing mutual trust, realizing common development and win-win results between the two countries.
Peace and development, economic globalization, and construction of a community with a shared future for humanity are irreversible trends, Wang said.
China-Bangladesh relations are an example of China's neighborhood diplomacy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, Wang said, adding China applauds Bangladesh's development achievements and stands ready to enhance cooperation with Bangladesh taking the building of the Belt and Road as an opportunity, and implement important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries.
Ali commended the friendly relations between the two peoples and the momentum of cooperation between the two countries. He said Bangladesh is ready to work with China to consolidate and strengthen cooperation in various fields and take their bilateral relations to a new level under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.