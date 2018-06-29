Xi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkish president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkey's president.



Xi said in a message that he and Erdogan have maintained close exchanges and pushed for positive results in bilateral cooperation in various areas over the past few years.



He said he believes Turkey will witness greater achievements in its development under the leadership of Erdogan.



Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Turkey relations and pledges to join Erdogan to advance their strategic cooperative relationship in a bid to further benefit the two countries and their peoples.

