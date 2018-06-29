China will help Myanmar, Bangladesh on Rakhine issue

By Yang Sheng Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/29 21:30:04

Border conflict affects China-Myanmar Economic Corridor





On the issue of the Rakhine State, China's position is consistent. We believe that the issue should be solved through dialogue and consultations between Myanmar and Bangladesh, and the international community should act according to the two countries' wishes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press briefing on Friday.



"Myanmar and Bangladesh hope China can offer help and support to solve the issue," and as a neighbor, China needs to get involved when its neighbors need help, Lu noted.



Wang and visiting Myanmar's minister of the office of the State Counselor U Kyaw Tint Swe and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali discussed the issue at a tea gathering on Friday, and the atmosphere was frank, sincere, relaxed and friendly, and they reached four common understandings, Lu said.



The four common understandings are: "Immediately improve the situation in the Rakhine State through the plan of stopping violence-repatriation-development; the priority at this stage is to repatriate refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh, and take concrete measures to realize the repatriation; based on the two countries' wishes, China is willing to provide assistance to improve the refugees' resettlement, which includes emergency assistance and reconstruction; boost cooperation on developing the border areas between Myanmar and Bangladesh, and improve the living standards of the locals."



Myanmar and Bangladesh had engaged in a dispute on receiving refugees back from Bangladesh, and Yangon had faced domestic opposition on the issue. But it has become a problem for the country's development. That's why they reached an agreement with China, said Xu Liping, an expert on Southeast Asian studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



"Myanmar also didn't have the capability or resources to effectively resettle the



Apart from the responsibility of being a major power in region, the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and other projects of the China-proposed



China's support for Myanmar is consistent. In September 2017, Hong Liang, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, donated 200 million Kyat ($150,262) on behalf of the Chinese government to Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement for Rakhine State.



Lin Yuan, deputy director of the Myanmar Office of the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), told the Global Times the organization has been conducting educational projects in Myanmar since 2015 and has received good results.



Rohingya people fled alleged murderous retaliation between government and civilian militia following deadly attacks on August 25, 2017 by rebels on security posts. They have been in makeshift refugee camps in Bangladesh and have been enduring floods.



"The lack of development is the core problem in the Rakhine State issue. Boosting the development and improving the living standards of the locals can lead to sustainable peace and stability," Xu said.





