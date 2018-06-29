Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum starts trial operation in China's Hubei

People visit the Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum of Wuhan Natural History Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 29, 2018. The Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum started a trial operation on Friday, exhibiting some 3,000 pieces of specimens. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People visit the Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum of Wuhan Natural History Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 29, 2018. The Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum started a trial operation on Friday, exhibiting some 3,000 pieces of specimens. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows a skeleton fossil of a prehistoric life at the Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum of Wuhan Natural History Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum started a trial operation on Friday, exhibiting some 3,000 pieces of specimens. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows a 37-meter-long agatized wood at the Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum of Wuhan Natural History Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The Kenneth E. Behring River and Life Museum started a trial operation on Friday, exhibiting some 3,000 pieces of specimens. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)