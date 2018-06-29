Temperatures in Beijing on Friday reached as high as 38 C. The city was drenched in an afternoon downpour, after which a double rainbow appeared. People protected themselves from the sun and heat with sunglasses and umbrellas. Photos: VCG





Temperatures in Beijing on Friday reached as high as 38 C. The city was drenched in an afternoon downpour, after which a double rainbow appeared. People protected themselves from the sun and heat with sunglasses and umbrellas. Photos: VCG

Temperatures in Beijing on Friday reached as high as 38 C. The city was drenched in an afternoon downpour, after which a double rainbow appeared. People protected themselves from the sun and heat with sunglasses and umbrellas. Photos: VCG

Temperatures in Beijing on Friday reached as high as 38 C. The city was drenched in an afternoon downpour, after which a double rainbow appeared. People protected themselves from the sun and heat with sunglasses and umbrellas. Photos: VCG