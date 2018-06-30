Theme park of Marvel Experience Thailand kicks off in Bangkok

Visitors experience the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Visitors shop souvenirs at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Visitors watch a 360-degree 3D movie at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Visitors pose for photos at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2018 shows the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

A visitor wears a mask at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Visitors watch a video at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

Visitors are seen at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)

A staff demonstrates a glove at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)