Theme park of Marvel Experience Thailand kicks off in Bangkok

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/30 0:36:48

Visitors experience the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Visitors shop souvenirs at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Visitors watch a 360-degree 3D movie at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Visitors pose for photos at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2018 shows the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

A visitor wears a mask at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Visitors watch a video at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

Visitors are seen at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

A staff demonstrates a glove at the Marvel Experience Thailand in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, June 27, 2018. The theme park officially opened here on June 29. (Xinhua/Liu Yuhe)


 

