Brazil's FM to visit US to reunite families separated at border

Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes will visit the United States next week to oversee the many cases of Brazilian immigrant children separated from their parents at the US border, the public Agencia Brasil said on Friday.



Nunes, who is set to travel on Wednesday, July 4, will meet with 10 Brazilian consuls serving in various US cities, in a bid to analyze the plight of at least 51 Brazilian minors being kept at shelters or detention centers due to President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration crackdown.



"We have 10 consuls who are doing an extraordinary job at identifying each case and providing legal assistance. I will meet with them to evaluate what is going on in each jurisdiction and see how the ministry's administration can contribute," Nunes said.



It remains unclear whether the Brazilian official will meet with US authorities over the matter.



Earlier this week, US Vice President Mike Pence met with Brazil's President Michel Temer in Brasilia and they reportedly discussed the situation, though the status of the minors so far remains unchanged.



Some 2,000 minors ranging from toddlers to teenagers have been separated from their parents or guardians since the crackdown upon undocumented migrants took effect in April in the United States.

