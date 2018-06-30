DiDi upgrades high-end ride-hailing service

Chinese leading mobile transportation platform Didi Chuxing has upgraded its major high-end service Premier Service, to offer higher-quality and more individualized services to users, the company announced Friday.



The upgrades include a rebranding of the service and a new logo, a dedicated round-the-clock customer service hotline in Chinese and English, new in-trip online services and improved personalized services like raincoats, air purifiers and massage seats.



DiDi Premier aims to launch an independent app that will run parallel to the main DiDi app to capture the fast-growing market of frequent high-end users, the company said.



It also unveiled the first generation of its in-vehicle smart voice assistant which is currently under development. In the future, the smart voice assistant will be able to help Premier and other users access information, obtain service responses, make calls and adjust in-vehicle environment for a more intelligent, safer and convenient ride.

