Story of Chinese peacekeepers

Chinese peacekeeper Yu Peijie (R) sings songs with local children in Juba, South Sudan, on April 30, 2018. Yu Peijie, 26-year-old, is the leader of the female peacekeeper unit of Chinese peacekeeping infantry batallion to South Sudan. She has a nickname called "Strong Elder Brother." However, she also has a soft heart. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Chinese peacekeeper Yu Peijie (3rd L) dances with fellow soldiers in a gym at the camp of Chinese peacekeeping infantry batallion to South Sudan on April 30, 2018. Yu Peijie, 26-year-old, is the monitor of the female peacekeeper team of Chinese peacekeeping infantry batallion to South Sudan. She has a nickname called "Strong Elder Brother." However, she also has a soft heart. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

Local children present a tool rifle to Chinese peacekeeper Yu Peijie (C) as a gift at No.1 refugee camp of the United Nations, South Sudan, on April 30, 2018. Yu Peijie, 26-year-old, is the leader of the female peacekeeper unit of Chinese peacekeeping infantry batallion to South Sudan. She has a nickname called "Strong Elder Brother". However, she also has a soft heart. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

The photo taken on Nov. 8, 2017 shows Chinese peacekeepers working at a minefield near the UN demarcated "Blue Line" in southern Lebanon. The UN Security Council established the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 19, 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Since 2006, China has maintained a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon as a part of the UNIFIL, tasked with missions including mine-sweeping and so on. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Dong Yongkang)

The photo taken on Nov. 8, 2017 shows Chinese peacekeepers working at a minefield near the UN demarcated "Blue Line" in southern Lebanon. The UN Security Council established the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 19, 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Since 2006, China has maintained a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon as a part of the UNIFIL, tasked with missions including mine-sweeping and so on. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Dong Yongkang)

The photo taken on Dec. 15, 2017 shows Maj. Gen. Michael Beary, head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, taking photos of a removed mine at a minefield near the UN demarcated "Blue Line" in southern Lebanon. The UN Security Council established the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on March 19, 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Since 2006, China has maintained a peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon as a part of the UNIFIL, tasked with missions including mine-sweeping and so on. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Dong Yongkang)