Ninth Sino-Russia Culture Fair: Border city sees closer ties

A month-long culture fair started in China’s northeastern city of Heihe on June 28, one day after the event kicked off in Blagoveshchensk, the administrative center of Russia’s Amur Oblast just across the river.



During the Ninth Sino-Russia Culture Fair, Heihe is hosting over 20 different events including performances, culture and travel as well as high-level forums. A total of more than 1,000 artists from China and Russia are participating in this year’s culture fair.



People visiting Heihe will be able to easily run into a Russian oil painting exhibition, as well as markets where they can find Russian local products such as matryoshka dolls. Similar events to exhibit Chinese culture are also being held in Blagoveshchensk.



The culture fair has been organized annually, and from this year's cooperation, Heihe was able to benefit economically from closer relations with its neighbor.



Almost 95 percent of Heihe’s exports went to Russia in 2017, and the city’s border trade rose over 30 percent year-on-year.



Local city officials hope that this kind of cultural exchange will continue to help enhance economic ties.



“We are hoping to boost the economic development and social interaction between Heilongjiang Province and its Russian counterparts. Through cooperation and exchanges over the past few years, the two sides have reached mutual trust, and now we can meet and talk about issues in a timely manner,” said Chen Xiaojie, the vice mayor of Heihe.

