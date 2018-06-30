Chinese vice premier meets Singaporean deputy PM

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, pledging to promote bilateral ties.
Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China and Singapore, as friendly neighbors, have established a partnership of all-round cooperation in keeping with the times.
Han said China stands ready to work with Singapore to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, further consolidate political mutual trust, integrate development strategies, enhance cooperation within the Belt and Road
Initiative framework, cooperate more in connectivity, finance, and third markets, as well as promote the construction of the Southern Transport Corridor.
For his part, Teo Chee Hean said Singapore highly values relations with China, and always supports free trade.
He said Singapore stands ready to enhance cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative and to push forward bilateral practical cooperation to achieve more results.