Chinese bronze drum sets new Guinness World Record

Photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows a gigantic bronze drum during a celebration in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The drum measures 6.68 meters in diameter and weighs 50 tons. It was recognized as the largest bronze drum by Guinness World Records. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows a ceremony to present the certificate for the world's largest bronze drum by Guinness World Records as the gigantic bronze drum (rear, C) is seen in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

