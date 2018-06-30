18 dead, 14 injured in coach-truck collision

The death toll of a road accident in central China's Hunan Province Friday night has risen to 18, with another 14 injured, local authorities said on Saturday.



The collision took place at about 8:41 p.m. Friday when a coach collided head-on with a truck on an expressway section in Hunan Province.



The coach was from a transportation company in Henan Province.



The injured people have been hospitalized. Traffic on the expressway has resumed.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.

