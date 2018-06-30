Music band established during Chinese peacekeepers' spare time in Mali

Blue Tone band of Chinese peacekeepers perform during their farewell concert at the Chinese camp of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, May 12, 2018. In late 2013, China, for the first time, dispatched a security force of 170 soldiers to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). Among the fifth batch of Chinese peacekeepers of MUNISMA, six soldiers established Blue Tone band in their spare time. On May 12, 2018, the Blue Tone band held a farewell concert before its members returned to China. This year marks the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. China began its participations in the UN peacekeeping operations in 1990. Today, China has some 2,500 peacekeepers and plays an important role in promoting and maintaining world peace. (Xinhua/Han Lijian)

Chinese peacekeepers pratise for their Blue Tone band at the Chinese camp of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, May 12, 2018.

Liang Chenglong, Chinese peacekeeper and drummer of Blue Tone band, pratises at the Chinese camp of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, May 12, 2018.

Guitarist Chen Wenjin (L), drummer Liang Chenglong (C), lyrist and composer Yang Zhicheng, all of them Chinese peacekeepers, pratise for their Blue Tone band at the Chinese camp of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, May 12, 2018.

Chinese peacekeepers pratise for their Blue Tone band at the Chinese camp of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, May 12, 2018.