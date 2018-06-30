Scenery of Sayram Lake in China's Xinjiang

Vehicles run by the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

An island is seen on the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A vehicle runs by the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2018 shows the scenery of the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)