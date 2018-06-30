Palestinians enjoy leisure time at Gaza City beach

Palestinians enjoy their leisure time at the Gaza City beach, during the annual summer holiday, June 29, 2018. The tourism industry in the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been suffering a serious decline since Israel and Egypt imposed restrictions on their crossings with the territory that has been ruled by Islamic Hamas movement since 2007. (Xinhua)

