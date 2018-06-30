5 India plane crash victims die of shock due to burns

An autopsy report has revealed that five people who lost their lives in Thursday's plane crash in India's financial capital Mumbai died of shock and trauma due to intense burn injuries, sources said Saturday.



"All the deaths, including that of a pedestrian, occurred because of shock due to burn and poly-trauma, this is what the autopsy report of the five bodies prepared by doctors at a local hospital has found," sources said.



The plane, a Beechcraft King Air C 90 turboprop, with two pilots and two engineers on board crashed into an open area next to an under-construction building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area and burst into flames around 1:30 p.m. local time Thursday just as it was about to land.



Though preliminary probe has indicated mechanical failure for the crash, sources said, the aircraft was 26 years old and hardly "air worthy."



"The plane was grounded for the past nine years and it took off for a test flight after several months of repair," sources said.



India's civil aviation regulator has said that the 12-seater plane's blackbox has been recovered.



This was the second plane crash in two days in Maharashtra. An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in the state Wednesday, an accident attributed to a technical glitch. Fortunately, two pilots on board had managed to eject safely.

