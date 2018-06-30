Army aviation brigade conducts live-fire training in northern Jiangsu

Gunships attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army fly past an island in northern Jiangsu Province in late June. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)

A pilot sits in the cockpit of his gunship prior to a training exercise in late June. He is assigned to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)

Soldiers fast-rope from the Mi-171 transport helicopter onto an island during a training mission in late June. They are attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)

Gunships attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army fly over the sea area during a training mission in late June. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)

A soldier provides security as his teamates fast-rope from the Mi-171 transport helicopter during a training mission in late June. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)

A Z-10 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade of the PLA 72nd Group Army prepares for the coming live-fire training mission at night in late June. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Anqi, Zhang Huanpeng and Sun Mingjian)