China trims negative list for free trade zones

China's Ministry of Commerce
and National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) issued a new negative list for the country's free trade zones on Saturday, accelerating opening-up in sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, culture and telecommunications.
The list, which identifies sectors which prohibit or limit foreign investment, has 45 special administrative measures, down from 95 in the negative list for 2017, according to a statement published on the website of NDRC.
The move came on Thursday night after authorities released a new negative list for the country, according to which services and finance will see more market openings.
The list for FTZ, which is based on the negative list for the country, has more market opportunities for agriculture and energy sectors. For instance, shareholder percentage requirements for seed production for wheat and corn were lowered. Earlier, the maximum allowed was 49 percent that has now been increased to 66, the statement showed.
Also, the list scrapped joint venture restrictions for oil and natural gas industries, and cancelled restrictions on foreign investment on radioactive mining and processing. It also abolished curbs on nuclear fuel production.
Foreign investors can now invest in cultural performances and brokerage firms in FTZs.
Also, market opening measures about value added services of telecommunications in the original 28.8 square kilometers of pilot area in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone will be expanded to all the other FTZs, including shareholder percentage requirements for foreign investors in internet connecting services. And the requirement for foreign capital in virtual private networks, which earlier could not exceed 50 percent, has been done away with. China has 11 FTZs with the first established in Shanghai in 2013.