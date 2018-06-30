Contestants take part in fishing competition in central China's Hubei

Contestants take part in a riverside fishing competition at a tourism resort in Laifeng County of Enshi, central China's Hubei Province, June 30, 2018. The fishing competition held here on Saturday was participated by 360 contestants from 120 teams from across China. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

