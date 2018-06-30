China releases revised regulation for Olympic symbol protection

Premier Li Keqiang has signed a decree to release a revised regulation for better Olympic symbol protection.



The revision to the current regulation, which took effect in 2002, is necessary for China to prepare for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, according to the regulation.



The revisions are made in terms of the range, identification and protection of Olympic symbols, it said.



According to the regulation, obligees should submit Olympic symbols to State Council intellectual property authorities, which will make relevant announcements. Those who want to use the symbols for commercial purposes must sign a license contract with the obligees.



The regulation adds a clause stating that the period of validity for Olympic symbol is 10 years, with extensions allowed.



Using Olympic symbols without authorization or using similar symbols to mislead the public are violations of the exclusive rights to Olympic symbols, it said, adding that strengthened administrative punishments and more fines will be given to violators.



The regulation will go into effect on July 31 of this year.

