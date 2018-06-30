UAE, Egypt to co-build Arab model of admin: UAE official

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt will build a model of modernise administration that can be replicated by the Arab world, said UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future on Saturday.



Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi said in a statement on the occasion of the upcoming Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 scheduled on July 3-4 in Cairo.



The conference was designed to improve governments' innovation and efficiency, as well as "to step up cooperation and strengthen the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Egypt across various fields," he said.



The conference is the first step in implementing the memorandum of understanding related to developing government work, signed by the two countries during the World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai.

