Traditional Kasada festival marked in Indonesia

People climb to the peak of Mount Bromo during the traditional Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, June 30, 2018. Hindu worshipers gave offerings to the God of Mount Bromo by throwing rice, fruits, flowers and livestock into the volcano's caldera, in a good wish for harvest and good fortune. (Xinhua/Kurniawan)

