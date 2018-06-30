Greek surfers take on waves on Evia island

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows surfers ride on a wave in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece. Surfing came to Greece from late '60s and gained popularity after 2004. Greek surfers follow weather forecast and travel to remote locations such as Evia, the second largest Greek island, in search of conditions that produce suitable waves for the sport. (Xinhua/Panagiotis Moschandreou)

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a female surfer reacts as she prepares for surfing in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a surfer applies wax on his surfboard before surfing in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a surfer smiles as he goes out of the water in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a female surfer rides on a wave in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a surfboard leaning on a tree near a camp in a beach near Petries in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.

Photo taken on June 28, 2018 shows a surfer adjusts the leash on his foot that attaches the surfboard to his body before surfing in a beach near Petries, Evia Island, Greece.