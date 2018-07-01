Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The cat was supposed to bring us joy. Instead, we only feel tortured."So said an old lady surnamed Liu about a cat her daughter bought her for 3,000 yuan ($455) in May. The cat was three months old when her daughter purchased it. When it arrived at Liu's home, the animal started to sneeze, and yellow secretion came out of its eyes. Two weeks later, the cat became severely ill, and Liu and her husband took it to a pet hospital where they spent 6,000 yuan to save it. Liu suspected that the cat was sick before it was sold to her daughter, so she asked the seller for a refund and compensation to cover the medical bill. However, the seller claimed that it was Liu's family's failure to take good care of the cat that led to its disease. The store also said her claim exceeded its 10-day money back guarantee period. Liu said she will use legal channels to solve the problem. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)