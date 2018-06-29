Kangxi, Porto and Baroque

The Baroque Orchestra of Casa da Música performs at the China Conservatory of Music. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Portuguese are very proud of having more than 500 years of direct contact with China, but are more proud that in those 500 years, Portugal has never had a single conflict with China.We have always known how to respect each other regardless of our geographical distance, or our differences and values. We find unity through mutual benefits and relegate anything that might divide us to the back burner.With this attitude, it comes as no surprise that the relations between Portugal and China have countless remarkable and inspiring stories of tolerance, friendship and immense wisdom.This year I dedicate the celebration of Portugal's National Day to the Chinese emperor Kangxi, the city of Porto in northern Portugal and to Baroque music. You may ask what links these three elements when they seem so different. The reasons are as follows.Kangxi is considered one of the greatest emperors of China.His 61-year reign (1662-1722) was the longest of all and brought stability and relative long-term wealth to China.It was a period of splendor in terms of Chinese culture, thanks in large part to the intensity of artistic patronage fostered by Kangxi.One very important aspect of Kangxi's governance lies in its spirit of reform of the country's administration, followed by an enormous curiosity and openness towards innovation in science, technology and the arts of Europe.There were several Jesuits at the court of Kangxi who made a considerable contribution to the transfer of knowledge in the fields of mathematics, algebra, astronomy, cartography and the arts, including music.One of these European Jesuits from Portugal stood out in particular at the court of Kangxi and contributed significantly to mutual dialogue and knowledge. He was Tomás Pereira. He was born in the village of São Martinho do Vale, in the Porto region.Pereira spent 35 years in Kangxi's court and made a significant contribution to the Edict of Tolerance issued by Kangxi in 1692. This was applauded by Europe, which saw it as an edict of religious freedom, something that, interestingly, did not in fact exist in Europe at the time. Pereira was a prominent teacher, interpreter and imperial adviser.Yet, what history would take note of was the fact that, being a reputed musicologist himself, he had introduced to the court of Kangxi the taste for European classical music of the period which was known as Baroque.Pereira taught the children of Kangxi and passed on his knowledge of Baroque. He wrote the first Chinese treaty on European music, and Baroque concerts, organized by this man from the Porto region, were frequent in the court of Kangxi.Finally, Kangxi was the first emperor of China to send an envoy and an emissary of his own to King John V of Portugal. Today, Chinese citizens will surely feel pride in remembering this emperor, but Europeans in general, and the Portuguese in particular, hail Kangxi with respect and admiration.We have made the connection between Kangxi, Baroque and Porto. I am not from Porto. My entire family is from the south of Portugal, but I am extremely proud to present Porto as an example of what is finest in Portugal.It is a symbiosis of this entrepreneurial spirit, which merges entrepreneurship with arts and culture, that we find Super Bock, undoubtedly one of the best beers in the world.On the occasion of Portugal's National Day, the Baroque Orchestra of Casa da Música from the city of Porto came to Beijing and played at the China Conservatory of Music.The orchestra performed some of the most beautiful music in the fine Baroque style that was originally brought to China by Pereira and which was so appreciated by Emperor Kangxi.This article was contributed by the Portuguese Ambassador to China