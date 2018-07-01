Cervantes Institute: The Day of Spanish Language celebrated

Head of the Cervantes Institute in Beijing Inma González Puy (fourth from right) welcomes guests during the Spanish language day celebrations. Photo: Courtesy of the Cervantes Institute in Beijing

The Cervantes Institute in Beijing marked the annual El Día E or the Day of Spanish Language on June 23, drawing the participation of guests including diplomats from Spanish-speaking countries, Spanish language learners, lovers of Spanish culture and the media.The director of the Cervantes Institute in Beijing Inma González Puy noted the importance of such an event."We have been organizing El Día E for nine years now, and the Spanish language, as a very important language, is spoken by over 20 countries. More and more primary and elementary schools in China are teaching Spanish," she said. "Today, we are celebrating the growing popularity of the Spanish language in China, and we invited all the embassies of Spanish-speaking countries to attend the event, including Equatorial Guinea in Central Africa."