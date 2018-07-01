Thailand: Embassy hosts Thai Festival 2018

Thai Ambassador to China Piriya Khempon during the festival. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The second Thai Festival took place at the Thai Embassy in Beijing on June 23. Over a thousand people joined in the festivities.Typical Thai food and drinks were served during the event which also showcased Thai music and dances.In his welcome speech, the Thai Ambassador to China Piriya Khempon said, "People know about Thai food nowadays.""We arranged 50 Thai dishes for you to enjoy. Apart from food, you also have Thai products, handicrafts and services for you to enjoy as well," the ambassador said."The showcase today is just a small part of Thailand, and I hope you will be visiting Thailand for more of these."