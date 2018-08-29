China urges talks on Rohingya

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said on Wednesday that the Rohingya
issue has a complicated historical, ethnic and religious background and needs to be handled appropriately by Myanmar and Bangladesh via bilateral consultations, following a UN report which called for Myanmar officials to face genocide charges for last year's brutal crackdown.
Myanmar Wednesday rejected the findings of the UN investigation alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya after the US and other countries joined growing calls for them to face justice.
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press conference that Myanmar and Bangladesh are China's good neighbors and China has always pushed the two sides to settle the Rohingya issue via a bilateral channel.
In June, four principles for solving the issue were reached by China, Myanmar and Bangladesh. The three countries agreed a three-phase solution to address the Rohingya issue: an on-site cease-fire, repatriation and development. It was urgent to repatriate those entering Bangladesh, Hua said.
China would provide further humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh and Myanmar, and strengthen cooperation on development along the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh to improve local livelihoods, Hua said.
Hua said that international communities should cherish the positive progress in solving the issue and offer constructive help to continue to promote dialogue between Myanmar and Bangladesh.
On Monday the UN probe detailed evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity "perpetrated on a massive scale" against the Rohingya including rape, sexual violence and mass killings.
In a UN Security Council session a day later, countries including the US, Britain, France and Sweden called for Myanmar's military leaders to be held accountable.
But Myanmar rejected the UN mission's findings in a typically defiant response to a crisis that has heaped international opprobrium on its military and civilian leadership.