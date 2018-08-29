Djokovic through at steamy US Open

Novak Djokovic hits a forehand against Marton Fucsovics in their men's singles first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday in New York. Photo: VCG

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic suffered in sweltering US Open conditions on Tuesday but battled through to the second round with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.Djokovic, playing his first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium since falling to Stan Wawrinka in the 2016 final, received a brutal welcome back to Flushing Meadows as soaring temperatures and high humidity prompted organizers to offer the men a 10-minute mid-match heat break for the first time ever.Until late in the third set it was "survival mode," said Djokovic, who endured a rocky start to the season after elbow surgery before breaking through for a 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.His Cincinnati Masters victory over Roger Federer stamped him a US Open favorite along with defending champion Rafael Nadal, despite his modest sixth seeding. He certainly looked a contender as he reeled off the last 10 games against Fucsovics, showing signs of sharper ­focus even before the 10-minute heat break ­between the third and fourth sets.Federer, the second seed, escaped the worst of the conditions as he headlined the night session on Ashe. Nor did he meet much resistance from ­Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory.Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev kept his time in the sun to a minimum with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Canadian Peter Polansky.For many, the day was a hard slog and the decision made some two hours in to afford the men a heat break after a third set wasn't enough to prevent half a dozen retirements.Italy's Stefano Travaglia, Argentine Leonardo Mayer, Lithuanian Ricardas ­Berankis, Russian Mikhail Youzhny and Serbian Filip Krajinovic were all victims of the heat, while Romanian Marius Copil succumbed to an arm injury in the third set of his match with Marin Cilic."I had heat stroke," Mayer said of his decision to call it quits against Serbia's Laslo Djere. "I was not going to die on the court. Tennis is not for that."Women's second seed Caroline Wozniacki took the weather in stride, trying to "think cool thoughts" as she defeated 2011 champion Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-2.In other women's matches, reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, seeded fourth, defeated Russian Margarita Gasparyan 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.Maria Sharapova, who won the last of her five Grand Slam titles in 2014, advanced 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) over Patty Schnyder, out of retirement and at 39 the oldest player to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw.