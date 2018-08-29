Chinese premier pledges to deepen cooperation with WIPO

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday met with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director-General Francis Gurry, who was in Beijing to attend the 2018 high-level conference on intellectual property rights (IPRs) for countries along the Belt and Road
Li said that IPR protection is the cornerstone of the market economy while protecting IPRs is an inevitable requirement for achieving innovative development. In the context of a new round of scientific and technological revolution, and in the process of economic transformation and upgrading of developing countries, innovation has increasingly become the first driving force for countries to lead development, said Li.
To protect IPRs is to protect innovation and the enthusiasm of innovative talent, he said.
Li said that China now is in the critical stage of upgrading and improving its economy and will adopt a stricter IPR protection system and further improve related laws.
Congratulating the rise of China's ranking in Global Innovation Index 2018, Gurry said he believes the country will make further developments in the future.
Xinhua