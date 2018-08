Malaysia to mark National Day on Aug. 31

Dancers perform during a rehearsal of the 61st Malaysian National Day celebration activity in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 29, 2018. Malaysia will celebrate its 61st National Day on Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Chong Voong Chung)

Soldiers take part in a rehearsal of the 61st Malaysian National Day celebration activity in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 29, 2018. Malaysia will celebrate its 61st National Day on Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Chong Voong Chung)

Planes fly in the formation of "61" during a rehearsal of the 61st Malaysian National Day celebration activity in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 29, 2018. Malaysia will celebrate its 61st National Day on Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Chong Voong Chung)

Performers hold a giant Malaysian national flag during a rehearsal of the 61st Malaysian National Day celebration activity in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Aug. 29, 2018. Malaysia will celebrate its 61st National Day on Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Chong Voong Chung)