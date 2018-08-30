Farmers harvest crops in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/8/30 1:09:37

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2018 shows farmers harvesting crops in Dashaba Village of Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

A villager piles up peppers in Dawan Village of Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

A farmer dries peanuts and peppers in Taoziyuan Village of Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
