HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
West misreads China-Russia partnership
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/8/30 10:32:37
Last week the US officially re-established its Second Fleet. Earlier, Washington announced a US "space force" and also identified China and Russia as "strategic competitors." All that is dragging the world backwards. The US government should not make confrontation the theme of this era. If Washington really triggers the retrogression of the globe, it will not be forgiven by history.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus