Australian PM departs for Indonesia to conclude free trade deal

New Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has departed on his first official overseas visit to Indonesia.



Morrison will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday where negotiations on a free-trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations will be finalized and a comprehensive strategic partnership signed.



An agreement on an FTA would mark the end of eight years of negotiations between the two countries.



Although negotiations on the FTA are expected to be concluded, the deal will not be formally signed.



A trade deal will also be announced that will allow Australian universities to own a stake in Indonesian institutions.



"Our close collaboration across economic, security and strategic domains makes both countries stronger, safer and more prosperous," the prime minister said in a statement on Thursday.



"I look forward to working with Indonesia's president to lay the foundation for the next stage of our bilateral partnership."



An FTA with Indonesia is expected to be welcomed by Australia's agriculture sector.



Wheat makes up approximately 50 percent of Australia's exports to Indonesia, followed by cotton, live animals, sugar and beef in the top five.



When signed, the Indonesia FTA will be the fourth Asian trade agreement secured by the current Australian government following deals with China, South Korea and Japan.

