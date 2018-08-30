Are Western elites impeding Google’s path to China?

According to US media reports, more than a dozen Western human rights groups have sent a letter to Google, urging it to abandon its Project Dragonfly initiative, which would see the search giant launch a censored search engine in China. The letter describes this plan as representing "an alarming capitulation by Google on human rights," which would lead the company into "actively participating in violations [of the rights to freedom of expression and privacy] for millions of internet users in China."



News that Google might return to China has constantly made headlines. In early August, a US media outlet revealed that Google was launching a censored search engine in China, creating waves across the US. Google has been facing immense scrutiny because of this news.



In fact, China and Google have never said that the company is returning. In the past two years, Google expressed willingness several times to return to China, and it may have been making arrangements for it. A market as vast as China's is attractive to every transnational tech company, and it is eternal business logic that drives such attraction.



The sensitivity toward Google's return and the fierce reaction to its censored search engine have exposed the twisted mentality of some Westerners. They want to impose Western values above Chinese laws and make Chinese laws subject to Western ideologies, which China will never accept. No matter in which country Google operates, it needs to abide by local laws and regulations.



Some Westerners still hold a prejudice toward China's internet regulation. As the internet originated in the West, some Western factors have been enshrined in it. But when it enters China, Google must adapt to the features of Chinese society. Western internet companies doing business in China can't defy China's system. Many Westerners have gradually understood this, while others are still bloated with pride.



When Google impulsively left China in 2010, it was dictated by ideological sentiments and deviated from the principle that commercial companies should distance themselves from politics.



Some Western elites advocate that big American internet companies should act as pioneers to transform China. They pressure these companies, urging them to challenge China's internet regulation. These pressures have impeded the companies' path to China.



It has been eight years since Google left China. China's internet development has continued and prospered, and Google's departure had little impact on Chinese society. China welcomes every international tech enterprise to do business here, but China is no longer dependent on a certain company.



Whether Google left or not eight years ago and whether it will return is more important for Google than for China. China has become the world's largest internet market which is open to all. It stands on an equal footing with other markets in the world.





