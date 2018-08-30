Bollywood movies cash in on growing Chinese film market

Bollywood films cash in on China

The Indian movie Sultan will be released on Friday in China, a move expected to capitalize on the strong showing of Bollywood movies in the mainland Chinese film market over recent years.



Indian movies have been one of the great beneficiaries of the rapid growth of China's film industry, which had revenue of 31.6 billion yuan ($4.62 billion) in the first half of 2018. Indian movies are the second most popular foreign movies after US films.



"Indian movies are increasingly popular in China, and this year has seen many releases. That is good to promote mutual understanding between neighbors who don't understand each other so much," Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday.



Indian movies first caught the attention of Chinese audiences in 2011, and their popularity has greatly increased in recent years.



Last year saw another milestone, when Dangal grossed 1.3 billion yuan in China alone, more than 60 percent of its global revenue, data from IMDb showed.



After many years with one or two yearly releases, 2018 has seen the release of many Indian movies such as Indian Medium, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: A Love Story and Secret Superstar. The latter has been a great hit, grossing over 7.4 billion yuan so far.



Zhao noted that Indian movies will increase their presence in China, but it will be a gradual process.



"China should be careful and limit the showing of Indian movies, in order to ensure high quality, and avoid having subpar films hurt the reputation of Indian movies in China," Zhao added.





Newspaper headline: Bollywood films cash in on China



