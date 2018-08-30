Premier Li calls on Chinese, Japanese youths to deepen mutual trust

Deepening the mutual trust of young people is of fundamental importance to the long-term cooperation and friendship between China and Japan, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Beijing Wednesday.



Li made the remarks in a congratulatory message to an exchange conference attended by more than 1,000 Chinese and Japanese university students at Peking University in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.



In his message, Li noted that 40 years ago, the leaders of the two countries made the decision to sign the treaty and affirmed various principles in the China-Japan Joint Statement in the form of law, setting the fundamental guidelines for bilateral relations.



Li recalled that he had recently exchanged congratulatory messages with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to mark the 40th anniversary of the signing of the treaty.



In the messages, both sides agree to carry on the spirit of the treaty and work for the long-term sound and stable development of bilateral ties between China and Japan, Li said.



China stands ready to work with Japan and follow the principles laid out in the four political documents signed between the two sides, the premier said.



He called on the two countries to see the past as a mirror, look forward to the future, deepen cooperation for mutual benefits, promote common development, and safeguard prosperity and stability.



Noting that youth represents the future, Li said the Chinese government would always support mutual visits and exchanges between young people of the two countries.



He expressed the hope that through Wednesday's conference, young people of the two countries will review the spirit of the treaty, expand the paths of communication, encourage and learn from each other, and enhance mutual understanding and trust to contribute to the long-term sound and stable development of bilateral relations.



Xinhua

