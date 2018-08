A Sotheby's employee holds a Falangcai Porcelain, Poppy Bowl, from the Qianlong period (1711-99) of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), during a media preview for Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Autumn Sales in Hong Kong, on Thursday. The bowl is expected to fetch in excess of HK$200 million ($25.6 million) during the auction which will take place on October 3. Photo: AP