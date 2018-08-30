Pressure on United to get back on track

Red Devils hoping to bounce back after two straight defeats

The pressure is on Manchester United as they visit Burnley on Sunday, desperate to avoid a third straight defeat in what has been a poor start to their Premier League campaign.



Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur followed the 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion and shaky ­defending was to blame for both losses for Jose Mourinho's Red Devils.



Mourinho's angry post-match news conference increased the scrutiny on his management, but there has been no indication from the United hierarchy that they are considering a change on the bench. A loss at Turf Moor, ­however, would surely raise serious concerns about the direction the club are heading under the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager.



Burnley, though, have yet to find anything near the form they showed last season, when they finished a surprising seventh in the league and earned an unlikely qualification into the Europa League.



The Clarets are without a win from their opening three games and after a home defeat by Watford, they lost 4-2 at Fulham last weekend. Sean Dyche's side have had to play six qualifying matches in the Europa League during July and August and that has been a strain on a relatively small squad.



United will be without central defender Phil Jones while Icelandic winger Johann Berg-Gudmundsson is doubtful for Burnley with a hamstring injury.



While Spurs, who have a 100 percent record, will be in buoyant mood after their triumph at Old Trafford, Saturday's opponents Watford have been the surprise packages in this campaign with Javi Gracia's team also winning all three opening games.



Champions Manchester City will ­expect to get back to winning ways at home to Newcastle United in a match which pits Pep Guardiola against his ­fellow Spaniard Rafael Benitez.



City had to fight back for a 1-1 draw at promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers last week while Newcastle are likely to repeat the defensive approach they used in their 2-1 home defeat by Chelsea.



Liverpool have also won all three opening games but will know a test awaits them at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.



Chelsea, another of the four teams with 100 percent records, host Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.





