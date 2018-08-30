Indian Heptathlete wins Asian gold with 12 toes – and calls for new shoes

Being born with six toes on each foot didn't stop India's Swapna Barman winning the Asian Games heptathlon - but she immediately issued a plea for shoes that actually fit.



Barman led going into the last of the seven heptathlon disciplines, the 800 meters - her weakest event - and managed to cling on despite a fourth-placed finish as her closest rival came in last.



The Indian athlete said every step of the race had been excruciating as she pushed through the pain barrier in her ill-fitting footwear.



"Normal shoes don't work for me. There is lot of pain when I wear any shoe, spikes or anything," she said after clinching gold late on Wednesday.



"I hope they make special shoes for me because I have a lot of pain."



Barman, 21, shot to attention last year by taking gold at the Asian Championships in India. She then suffered a string of ankle and back injuries that kept her out for nearly a year, but came back in time to finish second in India's Asian Games qualifiers.



In Jakarta she won her specialist high jump, as well as the shot put and javelin, to record a personal best score of 6,026, despite her woes on the track.



From a poor family in the east Indian town of Jalpaiguri, she said she has ­never considered surgery to remove the additional digits, blaming the extra width of her feet for the pain.



