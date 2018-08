Nigerian students visit high-speed railway training base in China's Shaanxi

Nigerian students visit a train maintenance plant in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 29, 2018. Thirty Nigerian students of Chang'an University visited high-speed railway training base, innovation workshop and train maintenance plant on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

